When 8 p.m. Saturday • Where Sheldon Concert Hall & Art Galleries, 3648 Washington Boulevard • How much $25-$30 • More info 314-534-1111; metrotix.com
Folk act Over the Rhine has released a few Christmas albums over the years, including “Snow Angels” (2006) and “Blood Oranges in the Snow” (2014). “On our 2019 tour, we will be leaning into three-part harmonies and making an intimate but hopefully holy ruckus,” the group’s Linford Detweiler said in a statement. “It won’t be all Christmas music: We’ll certainly mix in tunes from many of our records along the way. But hopefully it’s still true — that you haven’t heard anything quite like it.” By Kevin C. Johnson