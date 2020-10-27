Over to Mizzou

Q: Has first-year Mizzou coach Eli Drinkwitz outcoached his opponents in the past two games?
A: It's hard to explain it any other way, right?
Mizzou went from shredding LSU through the air to pounding UK with the run.
The Tigers were the more motivated team in both games, as underdogs.
Drinkwitz had his team ready to go, and confident in a game plan that worked.
Jim Sterk said he wants his football program to be ranked in the top-25 annually.
Drinkwitz looks like he's capable of making it happen sooner rather than later.
