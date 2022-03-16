Overhauling Powell Hall

The St. Louis Symphony Orchestra announced this afternoon that it will embark on a $100 million renovation of its historic home in Grand Center. Daniel Durchholz reports that the plan calls for adding a 65,000-square-foot expansion to Powell Hall, along with other upgrades including soundproofing, lighting and new seats with more legroom. The target for completion is 2025, in time for Powell's 100th anniversary.

The James Beard Foundation has selected its nominees for this year's awards, and St. Louis didn't make the cut. Six local chefs and one restaurant had been among the semifinalists, announced last month.

And on the heels of last night's shocking "Bachelor" finale, the touring "Bachelor Live on Stage" show comes to the Fox Theatre this weekend. In related news, the next "Bachelorette" is from O'Fallon, Illinois.

— Gabe Hartwig, Post-Dispatch deputy features editor