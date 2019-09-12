When Noon-11 p.m. Saturday • Where Washington City Park Fairgrounds, 1261 Veterans Drive, Washington, Mo. • How much $40 • More info 636-239-7871; brownpapertickets.com
Now in its third year, the annual Oxfest Music Festival is named for the late Duane “Ox” Haddox, a beloved educator, administrator and coach. This year’s lineup boasts headline act the SteelDrivers, a powerhouse bluegrass outfit whose lineup features fiddler Tammy Rogers, bassist Mike Fleming, mandolinist Brent Truitt, banjoist Richard Bailey and newest member, guitarist/vocalist Kelvin Damrell. The Nashville group won a Grammy for its 2015 album “The Muscle Shoals Sessions.” A new release is due early next year. Also appearing at the daylong event are the Dave Bennett Band, Schmitts & Grins, Woodshine and the Macks Creek Band. Proceeds benefit Whole Kids Outreach, the Duane Haddox Scholarship and the WINGS Educational Foundation. By Daniel Durchholz