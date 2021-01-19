Ozuna's power

Q: You keep pointing out how Marcell Ozuna led the National League in home runs last season. He would not have done that if he was playing for the Cardinals. Not mentioning Busch Stadium's stifling of power hitters is an oversight in the conversation about the Cardinals power, or lack thereof.
A: I don't recall saying Ozuna would have led the NL in home runs if he played for the Cardinals last season, but if you don't think he would have helped the Cardinals offense last season, I'm not sure which Cardinals lineup you were watching last season. As for Busch being the place where power goes to die, let's look at some numbers. Since the start of the 2019 season, the Twins (.600), Athletics (.514), Astros (.500), Tigers (.473), Padres (.461) and Cleveland (.450) have all slugged .450 or better at Busch. Of course they have not played nearly as many games there as the Cardinals, who have slugged .401 at home, but this idea that power can't play at Busch is getting a little overplayed, I think.