Description: Panda Restaurant Group, parent company of Panda Express, Panda Inn and Hibachi-San, delivers exceptional Asian dining experiences while building an organization where people are inspired to better their lives. We are family-owned with about 2,000 locations worldwide and employ over 37,000 employees. Whether through sharing good food with guests or providing opportunities for professional and personal growth with associates, all are embraced in a genuine family environment that is uniquely Panda.
Sector: Restaurant
Headquarters: Rosemead, Calif.
Year Founded: 1973
Employees: 37,440
Website: pandarg.com