Pandemic pivot turned restaurant

Pizza Champ opens Wednesday (Jan. 26) at 2657 Lyle Avenue in Maplewood. The pizzeria from Chris Kelling and Adam Altnether, co-owners of the acclaimed restaurant Elmwood, will eventually share its space with a new concept from Side Project Brewery.

Kelling and Altnether first introduced the Pizza Champ concept in summer 2020 as Elmwood’s pandemic pivot, and the concept has not changed much over the past year and a half. The pizza dough is fermented for 48 hours and baked in a brick-lined deck oven.

“Adam is uniquely skilled,” Kelling told Off the Menu earlier this month, “and this concept hit the ground at, like, 90% formed — just, you know, from his mind to concept, and then we've tweaked it from there.”