Pandemic recovery

Q: America’s pastime has endured through wars, depressions, etc., and will eventually get through this pandemic. What actions do you believe need to be taken by MLB leadership to assure that baseball maintains its place in the fabric of our culture?
A: There are several items baseball needs to work on, and the most important is more entertaining and faster games. Don't give viewers reason to get up and change the channel or go to the bathroom. Keep them engaged that something might happen on every pitch besides a home run, strikeout or walk. Also, baseball could stand to market its star players better.