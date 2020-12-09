 Skip to main content
Pandemic
Pandemic

Q: What is the NHL waiting on? A Christmas miracle? The pandemic isn’t getting any better, at least for the next two to three months.

A: I wouldn't be surprised if we had an agreement on return to play by the end of this week or early next week. The economic impasse basically put things in stalemate mode for three weeks. Now, if I understand right, the league (meaning owners) today decided to pass on the economic discussion and will abide by the CBA agreement of last summer. So I think things should start moving now.

