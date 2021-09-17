Join Go! Magazine and our sister publication Feast for an afternoon of food and fun at Family Golf and Learning Center. Par Tee will feature food and beverage samples from local vendors, music by Alex Rich and TKO DJs, outdoor games and golf on the par-3 nine-hole course. Vendors include Absolut, Kendrick’s Meats, Kirkwood Pop Co., Wok & Roll, Hot Box Cookies, Naked Spirits, Anheuser-Busch, Schlafly, the Pasta House Co., Zing Zang, St. James Public House, Switchgrass Spirits, Tipsy Pony Party Bar and more. By Gabe Hartwig