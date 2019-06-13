Giveaway Alert @ St. Louis, MO
🚨GIVEAWAY ALERT - St. Louis. Enter to WIN a pair of Platinum VIP tickets for FRIDAY June 21th @ 7:30pm!! You'll be at the edge of your seat wanting more...
When 7:30 p.m. Thursday-June 21, 6:30 and 9:30 p.m. June 22, 5:30 and 8:30 p.m. June 23 • Where St. Louis Galleria parking lot, 1155 Galleria Parkway, Richmond Heights • How much $10-$50 • More info 1-941-704-8572; paranormalcirque.com
A circus for mature audiences only? Paranormal Cirque, here for four days under a black-and-red tent, promises to take spectators “into a world of dreams ... or perhaps more accurately a world of nightmares and fantasies.” The show includes adult language and material, and audience members under 17 must be accompanied by a parent or guardian. By Valerie Schremp Hahn