PARITY IN SEC HOOPS?
Q: Dave, how do you figure out SEC basketball? Inconsistent teams or parity given the ups and downs of the top teams in the league?

A: I think we're seeing some separation from the teams at the top and the teams at the bottom. Alabama is blowing people off the floor. LSU and Tennessee are capable of beating any team in the league by 15 points any night. I'd say they're the top tier right now, followed closely behind by Missouri, Florida and probably Mississippi State. Then you've got a bunch of interchangeable teams in the middle. Arkansas, Auburn, Georgia, Ole Miss, Kentucky, South Carolina. They all have multiple flaws but they’re capable of beating you on the right night. Vanderbilt has one All-SEC player in Scotty Pippen Jr. but have really struggled to finish games — when they’re able to play games.

