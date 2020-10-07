Passive aggressive Cardinals ...

Q: It seemed like the Cardinals were aggressive at the plate in Game 1 and Game 2 against the Padres, then passive in Game 3. Why the change?
A: Seemed like that to me as well. Against Game 1 and 2 San Diego starters Chris Paddack and Zach Davies, the Cardinals seemed to be hunting. They were there to hit and chase the starters, and they did. There had been some talk in San Diego that Paddack was tipping his pitches or at least falling into a predictable pattern. The Cards seemed to have the playbook, or a good hunch at least, and they punished him for it. They used their familiarity with Davies to get after him.
Then came the bullpen game, and it was like the mood changed. You could see it coming a bit as the Cardinals talked about how they were going to handle the Padres' approach.
Looking back, a warning light was flashing.
Here's how Matt Carpenter answered a question about how the team would or would not tweak its approach for the bullpen game.
"It’s just kind of a slippery road," he said. "Typically, with a bullpen arm, they’ve got wipeout stuff and you don’t want to let one go early in the count if you can take advantage of it. But, I do think there’s some value in finding a way to get as many pitchers in a game as early as possible because it’s just not really set up for them."
Turned up the game was very much set up for them.
