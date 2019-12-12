Path of the Past TRAILER
When 11 a.m. Tuesday • Where Soldiers Memorial Military Museum, 1315 Chestnut Street • How much Free • More info mohistory.org/memorial
Local filmmaker Lou Baczewski made this documentary about his grandfather, Louis “Louch” Baczewski, who was in a tank in the Third Armored Division for five of the biggest WWII battles in Europe, including the Battle of the Bulge (which began 75 years ago on Monday). The filmmaker, who rode a bicycle across Europe to follow his grandfather’s unit’s path, tells the story of the men who fought and died in that war through the focus on his grandfather. By Daniel Neman