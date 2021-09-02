Hours 11:30 a.m.-7:30 p.m. (closed Tuesday)

Pat Upchurch founded Patty’s Cheesecakes in 2018, but the bakery traces its history to Upchurch’s grandmother, who used to make all the desserts for their family.

When Upchurch’s grandmother decided it was time for a new generation to make the desserts, she gave her recipes — and mixer — to Upchurch. At first, Upchurch made her desserts for friends and family.

“Then a friend of mine said, ‘You should do this as a business,’” Upchurch says. “So I did.”

Patty’s operated out of shared kitchens at St. Louis University, the Creative Cookery and the Bakers Hub before opening at City Foundry.

The menu features Upchurch’s signature Cheesecake Petites, miniature cheesecakes. The selection of flavors will change monthly. August highlights, she says, included banana pudding, key lime and blueberry-lemonade.

Patty’s also features cheesecake slices and cheesecake sandwiches — think ice-cream sandwiches but with cheesecake instead sandwiched between brownies or chocolate chip cookies.