Q: I'm having a difficult time projecting Paul DeJong's offensive production. Do you have any insight as to what the Cardinals front office expects from him moving forward?
A: They expect him to be an above-average shortstop, especially when it comes to power. They believe his swing, his strength, his exit velocity suggest that he'll be above-average when it comes to slugging from a shortstop, and they've seen that in his homer totals. It's important to note that offense is on the climb at the position around the NL, so that's going to change what it means to be average when it comes to slugging at a position that includes Trevor Story, Fernando Tatis Jr., Corey Seager, etc.
