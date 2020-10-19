Paul DeJong

He improved markedly as a clutch hitter this season. DeJong hit .343 with RISP and .333 with RISP and two outs – a big improvement over .193 and .182 respectively in 2019. But the grind of the condensed schedule got to him. DeJong faded in September, posting a .212/.302/.263 slash line with a feeble .564 OPS. Overall he lost 95 points off his slugging percentage and 91 points off of his OPS from the season before. His Wins Above Replacement slipped from 5.2 to 0.2. He also regressed with some fielding metrics.
GRADE: C-minus
