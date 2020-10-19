Paul Goldschmidt

It wasn’t easy batting third for a team lacking competent cleanup hitting. But Goldschmidt remained efficient, posting a slash line of .304/.417/.466 with an OPS of .883. That was a big improvement from 2019 (.260/.346/.476 and .821) though he hit just six homers in 191 at bats. His WAR dipped from 2.4 in 2019 to 1.7 in 2020, a far cry from his 6.2 and 6.4 in 2017-18 in Arizona. His OPS fell to .774 in September, then he delivered a double and two homers in 13 playoff at bats. His glove work at first helped the entire infield grade out well defensively.
GRADE: A
