Two stellar suspense writers, Paula Hawkins with Lee Child, talk about Hawkins’ new book, “A Slow Fire Burning.” The author of “A Girl on the Train” uses a London houseboat as the site of her newest murder. Three women all seem to have possible grudges against the dead man. The ticketed event includes a signed copy of the book from Left Bank Books; buyers will receive event access information via email. (And FYI: Lee and Andrew Child have a new Jack Reacher title out in October.) By Jane Henderson