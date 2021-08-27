 Skip to main content
Paula Hawkins with Lee Child
Paula Hawkins with Lee Child

When 1 p.m. Aug. 28 • Where Registration required for access • How much $28 • More info left-bank.com

Two stellar suspense writers, Paula Hawkins with Lee Child, talk about Hawkins’ new book, “A Slow Fire Burning.” The author of “A Girl on the Train” uses a London houseboat as the site of her newest murder. Three women all seem to have possible grudges against the dead man. The ticketed event includes a signed copy of the book from Left Bank Books; buyers will receive event access information via email. (And FYI: Lee and Andrew Child have a new Jack Reacher title out in October.) By Jane Henderson

