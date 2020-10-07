Pave paradise ...

Q: There is still a parking lot in the middle of the MLS stadium construction site footprint. Is that going to be a problem?
A: An agreement between the ownership group and the co-owners of the parking lot has been reached, and it's going to be a problem solved without the use of eminent domain. Last month, P-D colleague Jacob Barker had the story about the ownership group tearing down a row of buildings for a temporary surface lot that will eventually be built into a parking structure. Part of the reason for that is the agreement that was struck to get the lot removed that was at the stadium site.
