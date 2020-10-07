 Skip to main content
Pave paradise ...
Pave paradise ...

Work continues on MLS stadium

Work continues at the site of the new MLS stadium in Downtown St. Louis on Wednesday, August 12, 2020. Photo by Colter Peterson, cpeterson@post-dispatch.com

Q: There is still a parking lot in the middle of the MLS stadium construction site footprint. Is that going to be a problem?

A: An agreement between the ownership group and the co-owners of the parking lot has been reached, and it's going to be a problem solved without the use of eminent domain. Last month, P-D colleague Jacob Barker had the story about the ownership group tearing down a row of buildings for a temporary surface lot that will eventually be built into a parking structure. Part of the reason for that is the agreement that was struck to get the lot removed that was at the stadium site.

