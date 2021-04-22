Paying it forward

Viewers will see some familiar faces on the latest episode of "Restaurant Recovery," available today on Discovery+. Todd Graves, founder and CEO of Raising Cane's, visits Crown Candy Kitchen (with Nelly!) to help owners Andy and Sherri Karandzieff weather the pandemic. Restaurant critic Ian Froeb chats with Graves and the Karandzieffs about the experience.
When the Oscars are handed out Sunday evening, it will be a show unlike any before it. Producer Steven Soderbergh is treating the ceremony not like a TV show but a movie. A look at the changes and who's likely to win the big awards.
And after stormy weather last year, sunny days are back for Rev. Peyton's Big Damn Band. The group visits the Big Top in Grand Center on Saturday evening.
Gabe Hartwig, Post-Dispatch deputy features editor