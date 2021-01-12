 Skip to main content
Payroll slashing
Payroll slashing

Q: What do you make of baseball right now? A handful of teams trying to get better. Everyone else slashing payroll.

A: It's pretty confusing to hear about 85 percent of owners telling fans baseball teams are in a terrible financial position while a handful of other teams -- Padres, White Sox, Mets, Dodgers -- seem to be taking full advantage of the great selloff by building better teams. Something like 90 percent of free agents are unsigned, and spring training is supposed to start in a month. I guess the opportunistic teams will look shortsighted if the bottom drops out on the 2021 season or the 2022 season, considering the collective bargaining agreement fight that looms, but is there not a chance that the buy-low teams are going to come out of this thing smelling like a rose when they're stocked with talented players acquired at bargain rates and baseball is back up and running again?

 

