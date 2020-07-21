You are the owner of this article.
Pearl Cafe and Narrow Gauge Brewing Co.
Restaurant guide: Pearl Cafe

Pearl Cafe on 8416 North Lindbergh Boulevard in Florissant on Thursday, Feb. 19, 2015. Photo by Cristina Fletes-Boutte, cfletes-boutte@post-dispatch.com

Pearl Cafe made a splash a decade ago with its daunting spice challenge. But no matter how you feel about incinerating chile heat, this Florissant restaurant remains a fine choice for Thai cuisine. Just a mile and a half away is Narrow Gauge Brewing Co. Plan ahead and order a 4-pack of beer online for curbside pickup to go with your Pearl Cafe takeout.

Pearl Cafe, 8146 North Lindbergh Boulevard, Florissant, 314-831-3701

Narrow Gauge Brewing Co., 1595 North Highway 67, Florissant, 314-501-6108

