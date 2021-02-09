 Skip to main content
PECOTA
PECOTA

Q: PECOTA projections say the Cardinals are an 84-win, third-place team? What gives?

A: The annual PECOTA projections usually underestimate most good to great Cardinals teams. I think some of that has to do with how it values, or in this case undervalues, both defense and pitching depth. The Cardinals have a whole bunch of arms. Good ones. I don't think there's any way this team finishes third in this division. Though I do agree with PECOTA that the Brewers might be better than most think. I've learned to stop underestimating them.

 

