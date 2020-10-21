PEDERSON SERVES POWERFUL PURPOSE

QUESTION: Please no Joc Pederson. Do fans realize he averages a Mendoza-ish .230?
BENFRED: Not so fast. Mario Mendoza hit four home runs in his career.
Pederson has averaged 29 homers per 162 games for six seasons.
He would not be signed -- by the Cardinals or any other team -- for his average and on-base percentage, but most likely as a plus-power platoon outfielder and/or designated hitter. He would be signed for slug, something the Cardinals are lacking in.
And no one who sees the potential fit is claiming he is THE answer. Just a potential upgrade for an offense that struggles to go deep.
Pederson and Nelson Cruz would make sense for the Cardinals.
