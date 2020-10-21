 Skip to main content
PEDERSON SERVES POWERFUL PURPOSE
Los Angeles Dodgers designated hitter Joc Pederson celebrates his three-run home run against the Atlanta Braves during the first inning in Game 3 of a baseball National League Championship Series Wednesday, Oct. 14, 2020, in Arlington, Texas. (Curtis Compton/Atlanta Journal-Constitution via AP)

QUESTION: Please no Joc Pederson. Do fans realize he averages a Mendoza-ish .230?

BENFRED: Not so fast. Mario Mendoza hit four home runs in his career.

Pederson has averaged 29 homers per 162 games for six seasons.

He would not be signed -- by the Cardinals or any other team -- for his average and on-base percentage, but most likely as a plus-power platoon outfielder and/or designated hitter. He would be signed for slug, something the Cardinals are lacking in.

And no one who sees the potential fit is claiming he is THE answer. Just a potential upgrade for an offense that struggles to go deep.

Pederson and Nelson Cruz would make sense for the Cardinals.

