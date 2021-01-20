 Skip to main content
Penalty kill
Q: The penalty kill has been a bit rough to start the season. Is there anything specific the Blues are working on to fix it, or is it viewed as just a bad stretch that will work itself out?

A: One thing is obvious and has been talked about. The Blues have simply been too soft allowing entry from the neutral zone. That's made it way too easy for the opposing team to set up. Beyond that, I think the Blues are simply losing coverage too often, losing contract with opposing players in their area. It's happened at least three times on power-play goals by the opposition, where the shooter is simply left wide open.

 

