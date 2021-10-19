People who look like people

For Steven Brinberg, the process of transforming into Barbra Streisand onstage is anything but simple. It sometimes takes longer than his show itself, titled "Simply Barbra," which comes to Blue Strawberry for three performances this weekend. “Whatever’s happening with her will find its way into the show,” Brinberg tells our Colleen Schrappen.
And Bob Mould is preparing to launch a solo electric tour that will bring him to Off Broadway this weekend. He chats with Daniel Durchholz about his latest music, which addresses topics such as climate change, broken government, willful ignorance and hypocrisy.
— Gabe Hartwig, Post-Dispatch deputy features editor