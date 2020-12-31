 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Perception of Tarasenko's comments?
0 comments

Perception of Tarasenko's comments?

  • 0
Subscribe for $1 a month

Q: What is your take on Vladimir Tarasenko’s comments to Russian media about his disappointment in not being named captain? If I were Ryan O’Reilly I’m not sure I’d be real pleased.

A: I doubt O'Reilly is unpleased at the moment. If anything, he's thinking of what he can do to make sure Tarasenko is feeling fully part of the team and appreciated.

Unless Tarasenko has a disaster of a season, which would include reinjuring his shoulder, I can't see him being exposed in the expansion draft. And if he has a disaster of a season, the Kraken aren't taking him, anyway. And by that same standard, a disastrous season wouldn't do much for his trade value. But it's wrong to expect a "normal" Tarasenko season from Tarasenko. He's going to need some time.

0 comments

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Blues News

Breaking News

Cardinals News

Daily 6

National Breaking News

Sports