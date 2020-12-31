Perception of Tarasenko's comments?

Q: What is your take on Vladimir Tarasenko’s comments to Russian media about his disappointment in not being named captain? If I were Ryan O’Reilly I’m not sure I’d be real pleased.
A: I doubt O'Reilly is unpleased at the moment. If anything, he's thinking of what he can do to make sure Tarasenko is feeling fully part of the team and appreciated.
Unless Tarasenko has a disaster of a season, which would include reinjuring his shoulder, I can't see him being exposed in the expansion draft. And if he has a disaster of a season, the Kraken aren't taking him, anyway. And by that same standard, a disastrous season wouldn't do much for his trade value. But it's wrong to expect a "normal" Tarasenko season from Tarasenko. He's going to need some time.