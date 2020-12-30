Q: If the Rangers trade Joey Gallo, wouldn't he be the perfect fit for the Cardinals? Big power. Star potential.
A: The Cardinals have not said they're looking for an outfielder. They sound, to me, like a team more interested in adding a short-term DH that can buy them time to sort through their existing outfield options. If that changes, a trade for Gallo would be worth considering.
Two things to note. He struggled in 2020. It's hard to determine whether that's a big deal or not, considering how crazy 2020 was. Teams can't figure it out either. The other thing is more reliable. Gallo's home-road splits. His home career slugging percentage is .546 with a .900 OPS. Awesome. On the road? .453 SLG with .752 OPS. Not as awesome. He's shown flashes of being a legitimate star, but he has not become one in six seasons. His age, 27, is appealing. He could be on the cusp of figuring it out for good.