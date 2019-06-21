Subscribe for 99¢
Perficient

Perficient’s recurring company-wide Sales Conference in St. Louis is always a productive and festive, several-day event. Teammates have the opportunity to connect, learn and collaborate with one another, strengthening bonds, generating new ideas, and building for the future.

Description: Perficient is the leading digital transformation consulting firm serving Global 2000 and enterprise customers throughout North America. With unparalleled information technology, management consulting, and creative capabilities, Perficient and its Perficient Digital agency deliver vision, execution and value with outstanding digital experience, business optimization and industry solutions. Our work enables clients to improve productivity and competitiveness; grow and strengthen relationships with customers, suppliers and partners; and reduce costs.

Sector: Professional services

Headquarters: St. Louis

Year Founded: 1997

Employees: 3,299

Website: perficient.com

FacebookTwitterLinkedIn 