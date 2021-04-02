Personal finance pointer

It won't be easy to get an IRS agent on the phone this tax season, Liz Weston of NerdWallet writes. Callers face long wait times and may not be able to get through at all. Meanwhile, many volunteer groups that provide free tax advice have cut back their operations because of COVID-19.
Weston answers some common tax questions and recommends the IRS' free-file site for do-it-yourselfers. For those looking for assistance, the AARP Foundation's Tax-Aide is the largest free program. It's offering online and drop-off services this year, and in the St. Louis area it has partnerships with the St. Louis Area Agency on Aging and the St. Louis County Library.