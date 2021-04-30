 Skip to main content
Pete Ruthenburg
Pete Ruthenburg

When 6 and 8 p.m. May 1 • Where The Grandel, 3610 Grandel Square • How much $10 • More info metrotix.com

Popular side musician Pete Ruthenburg — who has performed with Ralph Butler, Dangerous Kitchen, Montez Coleman, Javier Mendoza, the St. Louis Symphony Orchestra and Art Garfunkel — is continuing his big moves as a frontman. He performs this weekend as part of the Open Air Concert Series, under a tent at the Grandel. “Being a side person, you think, ‘Man, I’ve worked with these great people — I don’t know if I can live up to that,’” he told the Post-Dispatch. “I had to get to the spot where it’s not about ‘he’s better than me.’ Everybody’s got their own thing. And if you don’t put your thing out there, you’re wasting it. I’ve written stuff, and it’s time to get this stuff out there.” By Kevin C. Johnson

