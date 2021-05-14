Peter H. Raven: ‘Driven by Nature’

Peter Raven has spent a half-century in St. Louis working with the Missouri Botanical Garden. During his four decades as director, a master plan created not only its famous Japanese Garden, but also the Kemper Center for Home Gardening and myriad other improvements. As a boy growing up in California, Raven became interested in plants at a young age (even discovering a new species as a teen). He’ll talk about his life and career, recounted in his new autobiography, “Driven by Nature.” By Jane Henderson