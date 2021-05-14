Peter Wohlleben, Jane Goodall: ‘The Heartbeat of Trees’

When Noon May 16 • Where facebook.com/leftbankbooks.stl • How much Purchase of book or $5 ticket • More info left-bank.com
Famous chimpanzee researcher Jane Goodall joins author Peter Wohlleben not to discuss apes but their leafy homes. Wohlleben follows up his “The Language of Trees” with a new book that discusses not only the importance of saving forests, but also the consciousness of plants and their importance to humans. He gives advice on how to use every sense when exploring woods. By Jane Henderson