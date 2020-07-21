You are the owner of this article.
Pharaoh's Donuts and 4 Hands Brewing Co.
Pharaoh's Donuts and 4 Hands Brewing Co.

Sweet St. Louis food tour

A Sweet St. Louis food tour of downtown on Aug. 4, 2018, gave guests a peek behind the scenes at Pharaoh's Donuts. Photo by Gabe Hartwig, ghartwig@post-dispatch.com

Doughnuts and beer? Of course! Two of humanity's greatest creation belong together. Grab a dozen of Pharaoh's Donuts' ethereal glazed doughnuts downtown and then make the quick drive south for curbside pickup of a 4-pack of 4 Hands Brewing Co. beer — or, if beer and doughnuts doesn't do it for you, try a 4-pack of canned cocktails from the brewery's 1220 Artisan Spirits spinoff.

Pharaoh's Donuts, 202 North Ninth Street, 314-351-0285

4 Hands Brewing Co., 1220 South Eighth Street, 314-436-1559

