Pharaoh's Donuts and 4 Hands Brewing Co.

Doughnuts and beer? Of course! Two of humanity's greatest creation belong together. Grab a dozen of Pharaoh's Donuts' ethereal glazed doughnuts downtown and then make the quick drive south for curbside pickup of a 4-pack of 4 Hands Brewing Co. beer — or, if beer and doughnuts doesn't do it for you, try a 4-pack of canned cocktails from the brewery's 1220 Artisan Spirits spinoff.