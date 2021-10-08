 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Philadelphia Flyers
0 comments

Philadelphia Flyers

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Provorov lifts Flyers past Bruins in OT

Philadelphia Flyers' Ivan Provorov, right, celebrates after scoring the game-winning goal against Boston Bruins' Jeremy Swayman during overtime in a preseason NHL hockey game, Monday, Oct. 4, 2021, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum)

2021 record: 25-23-8 (6th, East)

Players to watch: It all starts with goaltender Carter Hart, who was brutal last season. He must bounce back or this team will sink. Newcomers Ryan Ellis and Rasmus Ristolainen should strengthen the defense led by Ivan Provorov and Travis Sanheim. Keith Yandle arrives as the power-play quarterback. Trade acquisition Cam Atkinson should add finish for an attack already featuring forwards Claude Giroux, Travis Konecny, Sean Couturier, James van Riemsdyk and Joel Farabee.

Outlook: This team got a significant lineup makeover after flopping last season. But will it have enough Hart to win?

0 comments

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Trending

National News

News