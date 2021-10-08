Philadelphia Flyers

Players to watch: It all starts with goaltender Carter Hart, who was brutal last season. He must bounce back or this team will sink. Newcomers Ryan Ellis and Rasmus Ristolainen should strengthen the defense led by Ivan Provorov and Travis Sanheim. Keith Yandle arrives as the power-play quarterback. Trade acquisition Cam Atkinson should add finish for an attack already featuring forwards Claude Giroux, Travis Konecny, Sean Couturier, James van Riemsdyk and Joel Farabee.