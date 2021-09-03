Phoebe Bridgers, Bartees Strange

Indie rock singer and songwriter Phoebe Bridgers’ “Punisher” album is a hit on Billboard’s rock and alternative and vinyl albums charts. And tickets for her show this weekend, originally at the Pageant, sold out within an hour. But given the pandemic surge, Bridgers wanted to move the tour outdoors, so it’s now at the larger Chesterfield Amphitheater — good news for fans who missed out on tickets. By Kevin C. Johnson