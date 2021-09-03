 Skip to main content
Phoebe Bridgers, Bartees Strange
Phoebe Bridgers, Bartees Strange

Phoebe Bridgers

Phoebe Bridgers

When 7 p.m. Sept. 3 • Where Chesterfield Amphitheater, 631 Veterans Place Drive, Chesterfield • How much Sold out • More info ticketmaster.com

Indie rock singer and songwriter Phoebe Bridgers’ “Punisher” album is a hit on Billboard’s rock and alternative and vinyl albums charts. And tickets for her show this weekend, originally at the Pageant, sold out within an hour. But given the pandemic surge, Bridgers wanted to move the tour outdoors, so it’s now at the larger Chesterfield Amphitheater — good news for fans who missed out on tickets. By Kevin C. Johnson

