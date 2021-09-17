Phyllis Weliver, an English professor at St. Louis University, was away from work for 10 months after being diagnosed with COVID-19. In “The Arrow Tree: Healing From Long COVID,” she writes about her recovery in a creative memoir, saying that “physical health returned as a direct response to living in and reflecting upon wild Michigan, forest-bathing, Odawa and Ojibwe culture, ancient Chinese philosophy, and British and American literature.” By Jane Henderson