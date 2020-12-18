Pickett appreciation

APPRECIATION FOR PICKETT, SMITH
QUESTION: When Coach Martin gets the kind of production from Pickett, Mitch Smith and Bugsy off the bench, we are a very solid team. I cannot say enough about Javon's resurgence in 2020 year. He brings that small forward void the team sometimes misses. He's able to mix it up around the rim and create second chance opportunities. Talk to me.
MATTER: Pickett is the players some fans love to commiserate over because they nitpick him for what he's not instead of appreciating what he is. He's a slasher. He's a big, physical wing who's a challenge to guard over the course of a game for a smaller, weaker guard. He attacks the paint. He's a selfless teammate. He's the quintessential Cuonzo player.
Mitchell Smith brings this team a lot, too. He's got zero interest in scoring points. He'll rebound. He'll defend centers who outweigh him by 50 points. He'll take charges all day long. On his radio show Monday, Cuonzo said of Smith, "He wasn't good (against Illinois.) He was special."
Those two guys are a major reason Mizzou won that game Saturday. Illinois' two best players - Ayo and Kofi - are better than Mizzou's best players on most nights, probably every night. But Martin had the better team for 40 minutes, the deeper bench, the more productive supporting cast.
