PICKETT THE SECRET TO MU’S SUCCESS?

Q: Is it just me, or as Pickett goes so go the Tigers? He looks like a different dynamic rather than shooting 3's or post player.
A: That's been the trend for two years now. When he's a secondary or third scoring threat, this team wins. MU is 11-1 the last two years when Pickett scores 10 points or more. It's no longer a coincidence. This team basically has four consistent scorers and on most nights two are approaching 20 points apiece between Tilmon, Mark and Dru Smith and Pinson. Two are usually on and two not as involved or not as productive. Then some nights Pickett is more active and more productive. And when that happens, Mizzou is really hard to beat. Perhaps more than any other player on this team, Pickett understands and embraces his role. He’s a slasher. He cuts. He’s active away from the ball and knows the spots on the floor where he should shoot.