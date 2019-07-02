New York-style pizza by the slice or whole pie is the focus of Pie Guy Pizza, Mitch Frost's pizzeria in Forest Park Southeast's Grove district. Bonus: The restaurant's walk-up window is open until 3:30 a.m. Friday and Saturday
What to order Pizza, I guess? The crust, based on a sourdough starter and cold-fermented for three days, is terrific however you top it.
Where Pie Guy Pizza, 4189 Manchester Avenue • More info 314-899-0444; pieguystl.com • Hours 4:30 p.m.-midnight Tuesday, 11:30 a.m.-midnight Wednesday-Thursday, 11:30 a.m.-3:30 a.m. Friday-Saturday (closed Sunday-Monday)