Pietrangelo
Pietrangelo

Q: Did losing Alex Pietrangelo make that big of a hole on the penalty-kill unit, or is it just the growing pains of new partners getting used to each other?

Coyotes Golden Knights Hockey

Alex Pietrangelo, right, is a big presence missing from the Blues penalty kill. (AP Photo/John Locher)

A: Well, not just PIetrangelo. But Alexander Steen and Jay Bouwmeester also logged quality minutes on the PK in recent years. So you're replacing three of your top guys. Another accomplished guy on the PK, Robert Bortuzzo, missed Monday's game and remains on injured reserve with what appears to be a concussion. There are only maybe about eight regulars on the PK, so you're missing about half of your troops from that unit of last year.

 

Sports