Q: Did losing Alex Pietrangelo make that big of a hole on the penalty-kill unit, or is it just the growing pains of new partners getting used to each other?
A: Well, not just PIetrangelo. But Alexander Steen and Jay Bouwmeester also logged quality minutes on the PK in recent years. So you're replacing three of your top guys. Another accomplished guy on the PK, Robert Bortuzzo, missed Monday's game and remains on injured reserve with what appears to be a concussion. There are only maybe about eight regulars on the PK, so you're missing about half of your troops from that unit of last year.