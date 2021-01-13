Pietrangelo's loss

Q: Losing Alex Pietrangelo will be a big loss for a penalty-kill unit that finished middle of the pack last year and almost at the bottom in the bubble. Any reason to believe it will be as good or better than last year, or will this be a black eye?
A: The absence of Alexander Steen and Alex Pietrangelo from the PK will mean some changes. With those two gone, it's hard to see it taking a step up, at least at the start, because it has a lot of ground to cover. With all the games within the division this season, units will really get to know each other. The Blues' PK could face the Avalanche power play 40 times. The Blues can still put a pretty good group out there, with Colton Parayko and Oskar Sundqvist and Marco Scandella, but some guys will be learning.