 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Pitching help
0 comments

Pitching help

  • 0
Subscribe for $1 a month

Q: Shouldn't the Cardinals grab some pitching? The current staff lacks sure things.

A: When the Cardinals are making it clear they only have so much money to go around this offseason, I would rather see them using it on ways that can help them score runs. If a member of the starting rotation falters, check out the depth. Ponce, Gomber, Oviedo, Reyes, Cabrera, Woodford, Liberatore and more. All are capable of being in the mix as starters or key relievers this season.

Few teams have that kind of backup.

 

0 comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Blues News

Breaking News

Cardinals News

Daily 6

National Breaking News

Sports