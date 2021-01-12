Pitching help

Q: Shouldn't the Cardinals grab some pitching? The current staff lacks sure things.
A: When the Cardinals are making it clear they only have so much money to go around this offseason, I would rather see them using it on ways that can help them score runs. If a member of the starting rotation falters, check out the depth. Ponce, Gomber, Oviedo, Reyes, Cabrera, Woodford, Liberatore and more. All are capable of being in the mix as starters or key relievers this season.
Few teams have that kind of backup.