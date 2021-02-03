Q: What would you rather see the Cardinals add if they do make another move: pitching or offense?
A: A team that has been lacking in slug as much as this one has been the past two seasons could use a little more offense, even after Arenado.
I'm pretty confident in their pitching depth, and that can be upgraded at the deadline if needs are there that have not been filled by internal options.
The Cardinals have pitchers falling out of trees. They could use another bopper, even if it's a buy-low, short-term gamble. Especially if the DH is in play, which we should know one of these days.
Waiting. Waiting. Waiting.