Pitching prowess

Q: Are the locals putting too much stock in the Cardinals' pitching prowess? A national article ranking the top-10 rotations did not mention the Redbirds.

Jack Flaherty

St. Louis Cardinals starting pitcher Jack Flaherty pitches during the 2020 season. Photo by Colter Peterson

A: Did the article go past the starting five? I ask because I think what is getting underrepresented about the Cardinals' pitching staff is the amount of arms that could be quality starters. Those arms are going to be funneled into the bullpen after what should be a very strong competition this spring. The Cardinals have a young starter who should compete for Cy Young consideration in Jack Flaherty, but their strength is their depth. They won't wow you with at top-five list. But they will with a top-10 list. As 2021 approaches the team seems more open to experimentation with piggybacks and non-traditional rotation sizes, perhaps using six or more starters. That could get more value out of the depth.

 

