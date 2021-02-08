 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

BREAKING

Pitching rankings
0 comments

Pitching rankings

  • 0

Q: How does the Cardinals pitching staff match up with teams like the Nationals and Dodgers. Any Cardinals starters you think might surprise with greatness?

A: I wouldn't discount what Austin Gomber can do in a rotat -- oh wait.

The Cardinals' strength will be depth, for sure. If Jack Flaherty can be the ace, see all of his talent and his desire crystalize into performance, you're talking about a bona fide No. 1 and All-Star and Cy Young Award contender. That allows Miles Mikolas to be a quality-start monster, and Adam Wainwright along with him. The rotation has the look of a contender then.

Kwang Hyun Kim becomes the wild card. If he pitches like a No. 2 -- and he can -- then you're talking about a rotation that matches up well with others. He'll have deception on his side, especially in the first half of the season, and could be the answer to the question you ask.

 

0 comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Blues News

Breaking News

Cardinals News

Daily 6

National Breaking News

Sports