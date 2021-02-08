Pitching rankings

Washington Nationals starting pitcher and native St. Louisan Max Scherzer celebrates after Game 7 of the World Series in 2019. (AP Photo)
Cardinals catcher Yadier Molina takes fielding practice alongside Hall of Famer Ozzie Smith at a spring training workout last February. (Post-Dispatch photo by Laurie Skrivan)
St. Louis Cardinals pitcher Junior Fernandez relaxes in the stands during a team workout at Busch Stadium in St. Louis on Saturday, July 18, 2020. Photo by Bill Greenblatt/UPI
ESPN reporter Pedro Gomez tries to keep dry while doing a standup in the rain before a Giants game in 2006. (AP Photo/Eric Risberg)
Nolan Arenado warms up before a game. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski, File)
Los Angeles Angels first baseman Albert Pujols (5) and St. Louis Cardinals catcher Yadier Molina (4) joke around during a pitching change in the ninth inning of a game on Sunday, June 23, 2019 at Busch Stadium in St. Louis. Photo by Colter Peterson
Q: How does the Cardinals pitching staff match up with teams like the Nationals and Dodgers. Any Cardinals starters you think might surprise with greatness?
A: I wouldn't discount what Austin Gomber can do in a rotat -- oh wait.
The Cardinals' strength will be depth, for sure. If Jack Flaherty can be the ace, see all of his talent and his desire crystalize into performance, you're talking about a bona fide No. 1 and All-Star and Cy Young Award contender. That allows Miles Mikolas to be a quality-start monster, and Adam Wainwright along with him. The rotation has the look of a contender then.
Kwang Hyun Kim becomes the wild card. If he pitches like a No. 2 -- and he can -- then you're talking about a rotation that matches up well with others. He'll have deception on his side, especially in the first half of the season, and could be the answer to the question you ask.
