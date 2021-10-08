 Skip to main content
Pittsburgh Penguins
Lee scores in first game since injury, Islanders beat Flyers

Pittsburgh Penguins goaltender Casey DeSmith makes a save on a shot by Buffalo Sabres' Tage Thompson during the first period of a preseason NHL hockey game in Pittsburgh, Tuesday, Oct. 5, 2021. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar)

2021 record: 37-16-3, (1st East)

Players to watch: With center Evgeni Malkin sidelined for two months while recovering from knee surgery, Jeff Carter assumes a bigger role. Superstar center Sidney Crosby might miss a few games after recovering from minor wrist surgery, but he should post big numbers again. Jake Guentzel and Bryan Rust lead a strong winger corps, and Kris Letang still is an elite power-play quarterback. Goaltender Tristan Jarry kept his job despite some postseason struggles, but this will be a critical year for him.

Outlook: The Penguins hope to get at least one more Cup run from the aging Big Three of Crosby, Malkin and Letang. A painful rebuild looms on the horizon, but they should remain viable this season.

