Pittsburgh Penguins

Players to watch: With center Evgeni Malkin sidelined for two months while recovering from knee surgery, Jeff Carter assumes a bigger role. Superstar center Sidney Crosby might miss a few games after recovering from minor wrist surgery, but he should post big numbers again. Jake Guentzel and Bryan Rust lead a strong winger corps, and Kris Letang still is an elite power-play quarterback. Goaltender Tristan Jarry kept his job despite some postseason struggles, but this will be a critical year for him.