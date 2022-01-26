Pizzas red, white and taco

Pizza Champ serves 18-inch pies with either a red-sauce or béchamel base. Red pies include the Triple Pepperoni, with Ezzo’s-brand pepperoni; the Pizza Champ Sausage, with pork sausage, red onion and red bell pepper; and the Grilled Kale & Ricotta, with preserved lemon, garlic and chile flakes.
White pies feature mushroom conserva (Fun Guy) and bacon, red onion, corn, potato and rosemary (When in Rome). In addition, Pizza Champ offers two specialty pizzas, taco and buffalo chicken. Customers can also build their own pie.