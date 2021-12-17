Joe Kurowksi developed such a passion for making pizza that he left his career as a lawyer to become a pizzaiolo. His journey through acclaimed pizzerias in Italy and New York City led the Bellville native back to St. Louis to open Pizzeria da Gloria on the Hill. Kurowski’s wood-fired oven turns out crisp, blistered, tangy crusts with a delicate balance of air and chew. Either the pepperoni or sausage-broccoli rabe pie make for a terrific introduction here, but the showstopper is the Bonci, a vegan wonder with thin-sliced roasted eggplant and a garlic-chile oil.